Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 80,357 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,357 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,562,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,660,000 after acquiring an additional 75,936 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 60.3% in the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,360,000 after acquiring an additional 458,620 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 579.6% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 90,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 76,947 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 70.1% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 96,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 193.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 80,514 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

BATS GOVT opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.