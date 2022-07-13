Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,233 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

VEA opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

