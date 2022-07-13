Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives $17.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PASG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 221,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $427,495.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,537,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,618,191.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,529,000. Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 4.9% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 158,003 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 495.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,915,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after buying an additional 1,593,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 31.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 184,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 63.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 300,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PASG opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

