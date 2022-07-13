Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PDCO opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 20th.

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $209,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,069 shares of company stock valued at $655,794 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

