Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.11-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.93 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Paychex stock opened at $114.85 on Wednesday. Paychex has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.55 and its 200-day moving average is $124.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $365,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,186. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $110,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 26.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 65.1% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

