Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Gap Down to $4.50

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.31. Payoneer Global shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 15,912 shares traded.
Several analysts recently commented on PAYO shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,116,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.
Payoneer Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYO)
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
