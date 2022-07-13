PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Trading Down 4.1%

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.30. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 164,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDFS. StockNews.com raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 1.41.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 3,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $83,869.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,889.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,156 shares of company stock valued at $340,906 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 73.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

