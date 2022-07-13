Pendle (PENDLE) Price Hits $0.0418 on Top Exchanges

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Pendle has a total market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $337,066.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pendle alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005102 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00100558 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.