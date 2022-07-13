Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $11.86. 153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

