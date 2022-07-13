PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.40. 133,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,853,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.84 and its 200-day moving average is $168.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $148.78 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

