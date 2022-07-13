Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

PM stock opened at $93.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.55. The firm has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

