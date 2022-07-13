PIN (PIN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,706.00

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One PIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00108092 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00018026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

