Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Trading 6.5% Higher

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PANHF)

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; and consumer healthcare services, including various standardized service packages that integrate services at healthcare institutions.

