Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) vs. MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Critical Survey

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -2.06% N/A -3.97% Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China 7.89% 9.81% 1.03%

This table compares MediaAlpha and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $645.27 million 1.06 -$5.28 million ($0.38) -29.42 Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China $199.59 billion 0.60 $15.75 billion $1.77 7.39

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China has higher revenue and earnings than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MediaAlpha and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 0 3 1 0 2.25 Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China 0 1 2 0 2.67

MediaAlpha currently has a consensus target price of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 66.37%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China.

Risk & Volatility

MediaAlpha has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.5% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China beats MediaAlpha on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. MediaAlpha, Inc. is a subsidiary of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers. Its Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides auto, non-auto, and accident and health insurance to individual and corporate customers. The company's Banking segment undertakes loan and intermediary businesses with corporate and retail customers; and offers wealth management and credit card services to individual customers. Its Trust segment provides trust services; and undertakes investing activities. The company's Securities segment offers brokerage, trading, investment banking, and asset management services. Its Other Asset Management segment provides investment management, finance lease, and other asset management services. The company's Technology segment offers financial and daily-life services through internet platforms, such as financial transaction information service platform, and health care service platform. It also provides annuity insurance, investment management, IT and business process outsourcing, real estate investment, futures brokerage, consulting, project investment, financial advisory, currency brokerage, property agency, fund raising and distribution, real estate development and leasing, and insurance agency services. In addition, the company provides factoring, equity investment, financing guarantee, logistics, management consulting, e-commerce, credit information, and private equity financing services; and operates an expressway, as well as produces and sells consumer chemicals. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

