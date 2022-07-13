Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oddo Bhf cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.40) to €6.00 ($6.00) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.00) to €5.80 ($5.80) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

