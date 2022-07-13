Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $61.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.54. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

