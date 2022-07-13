Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Reduces Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

OTIS stock opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average is $76.76.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

