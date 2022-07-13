Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.17.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $147.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.45. The stock has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

