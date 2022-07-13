Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Trims Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,320 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 11.2% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 160,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,354,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,237,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $157.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.32 and its 200 day moving average is $177.72. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.47.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

