Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VOO stock opened at $349.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $361.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

