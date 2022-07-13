Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,994 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after acquiring an additional 77,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,651 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,634,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,417,000 after acquiring an additional 157,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

