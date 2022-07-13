Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $12.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,614,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 367.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $227.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.89 and a 200-day moving average of $265.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
