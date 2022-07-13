PlatON Trading Down 13.2% This Week (LAT)

PlatON (LAT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One PlatON coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlatON has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. PlatON has a total market cap of $31.05 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlatON Coin Profile

PlatON (CRYPTO:LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,817,680,772 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

