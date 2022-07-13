Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Plexus worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth $281,000. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 22.3% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 56,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter valued at $1,504,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $96,792.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $170,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,293 shares of company stock worth $2,182,813. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $78.28 on Wednesday. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.51.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

