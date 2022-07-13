Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Hits $0.0549

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $319,069.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,473,545 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

