Poolz Finance Market Capitalization Tops $4.39 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00006893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $342,589.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005131 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00105892 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00017419 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,330 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

