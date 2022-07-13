PowerPool (CVP) Trading Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

PowerPool (CVP) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 13th. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a market cap of $12.94 million and $4.47 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,693,203 coins. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

