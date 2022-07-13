Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.99

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.99 and last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $894.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.74%.

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $25,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,915.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 331,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after buying an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $759,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 20,730 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

