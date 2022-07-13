PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PreveCeutical Medical stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,039. PreveCeutical Medical has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
