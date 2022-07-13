PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PreveCeutical Medical stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,039. PreveCeutical Medical has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, engages in the development of options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products in the United States and Canada. Its pipeline products include Cannabinoid Sol-Gel Delivery, a cannabinoid-based nose-to-brain delivery system that provides relief from various indications, including pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; BSV Peptide Program; Non-Addictive Analgesic for pain management; and Dual Gene Therapy for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

