PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.87 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

PSMT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $65.52. 1,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,993. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.34. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.78.

PSMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Nicolas Maslowski sold 2,839 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $231,634.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $790,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,877,736.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,839 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,318. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PriceSmart by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in PriceSmart by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

