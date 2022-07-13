Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $143.34

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.34 ($1.70) and traded as low as GBX 137.90 ($1.64). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 138.30 ($1.64), with a volume of 2,639,055 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PHP shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.02) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($1.90) to GBX 140 ($1.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 167.20 ($1.99).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,382.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 141.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.00%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

