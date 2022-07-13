Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Shares Down 3.5%

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 104,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 37,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Probe Metals in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

