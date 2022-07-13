Professional Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.93. 40,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,732. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

