Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hernani LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $229,742,000.

VTI stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.60. The company had a trading volume of 69,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,829. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

