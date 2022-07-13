Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.23 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.11 EPS.

Progress Software stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.31.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

PRGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,834.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $231,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,705.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,308 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Progress Software by 38.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 127,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Progress Software by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after buying an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,899,000 after buying an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.