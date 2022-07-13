Project Pai (PAI) One Day Volume Tops $1,602.00

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Project Pai has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $1,602.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00055883 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011207 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,809,220,910 coins and its circulating supply is 1,606,130,109 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

