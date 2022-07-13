ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Shares Sold by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

EFAD traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,462 shares. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.19.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.