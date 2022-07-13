ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 176,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,532,084 shares.The stock last traded at $44.88 and had previously closed at $45.71.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.63.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.