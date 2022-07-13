ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.00

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($14.90) to €13.60 ($13.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($21.00) to €17.00 ($17.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($28.00) to €22.00 ($22.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €11.30 ($11.30) to €8.70 ($8.70) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media ( OTCMKTS:PBSFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.25%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1405 per share. This represents a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

