ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.25 Per Share

ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from ProVen Growth & Income VCT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:PGOO opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 61.46. ProVen Growth & Income VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 55 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 65 ($0.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £181.54 million and a P/E ratio of 683.33.

ProVen Growth & Income VCT Company Profile

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. It does not invest in start ups. It seeks to invest in SMEs in United Kingdom. It's holding period is from three to four years.

