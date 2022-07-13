ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.25 Per Share

ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from ProVen Growth & Income VCT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:PGOO opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 61.46. ProVen Growth & Income VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 55 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 65 ($0.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £181.54 million and a P/E ratio of 683.33.
ProVen Growth & Income VCT Company Profile (Get Rating)
