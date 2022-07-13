Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Shares Down 3.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $95.00. The company traded as low as $91.70 and last traded at $92.54. 23,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,659,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.02.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,171,000 after acquiring an additional 465,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after acquiring an additional 577,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,486,000 after purchasing an additional 282,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,189,000 after acquiring an additional 51,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

