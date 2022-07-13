Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 2,446.2% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PUBGY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 150,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,272. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a $0.5066 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

PUBGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($65.00) to €63.00 ($63.00) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Publicis Groupe from €48.00 ($48.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($77.00) to €78.00 ($78.00) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($70.00) to €67.00 ($67.00) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.24.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

