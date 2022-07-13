Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Trading Down 1.7%

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Rating) was down 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.13 and last traded at $21.20. Approximately 1,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.50% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.