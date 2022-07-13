Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Issued By Capital One Financial

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 7th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $3.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.67. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $13.40 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $78.70 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.18 and a 200 day moving average of $81.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.04 per share, for a total transaction of $246,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,497.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Wichterich bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,486.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048 and have sold 205,986 shares worth $19,823,966.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after buying an additional 54,018 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

