Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for NVIDIA Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the computer hardware maker will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Bank of America lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.76.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $150.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $377.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 37.9% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.7% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 47,374 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 35,609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

