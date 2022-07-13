QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,054 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.5% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.10. The company had a trading volume of 152,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,547,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

