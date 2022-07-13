Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,130,398. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average is $54.57.

