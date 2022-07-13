Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA ESGV traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $67.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,906. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $63.48 and a 52-week high of $88.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.24.

