Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Real Matters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.04.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

