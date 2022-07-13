Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.23 and last traded at C$5.31. Approximately 63,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 325,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.37.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Real Matters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.38.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of C$400.01 million and a P/E ratio of 18.96.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

